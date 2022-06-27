Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.83

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 28605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKIL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,085.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

