SmartMesh Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 21.3% against the US dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $2.73 million and $6,311.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,767.76 or 1.00000973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008593 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004815 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002458 BTC.

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

