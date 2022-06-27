SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Down 6.8%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as 4.63 and last traded at 4.79. 17,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,309,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMRT. Compass Point began coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SmartRent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 5.14 and its 200 day moving average is 6.66.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.09 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 34.67 million for the quarter.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

