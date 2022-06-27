Smooth Love Potion Market Capitalization Hits $176.80 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Smooth Love Potion has a total market cap of $176.80 million and $32.75 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,493,638,582 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

