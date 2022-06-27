SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$40.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC stock opened at C$22.81 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$21.79 and a 1-year high of C$38.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.49.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.28%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.