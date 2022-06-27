SnowSwap (SNOW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $584.00

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004849 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $475,993.04 and $584.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00144043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00075585 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014545 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

