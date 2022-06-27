Societe Generale Lowers Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target to €43.00

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €48.00 ($50.53) to €43.00 ($45.26) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($64.21) to €53.00 ($55.79) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dassault Systèmes from €58.00 ($61.05) to €54.00 ($56.84) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($51.58) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,993. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 394.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

