SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 6,238 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 170.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $118.55. The stock had a trading volume of 484,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,510,254. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $230.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $321.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

