SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.50% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,228. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14.

