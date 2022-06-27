SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.23. 123,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,286,152. The stock has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $245.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.00 and a 200-day moving average of $178.23.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

