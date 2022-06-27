SOL Capital Management CO Buys 15,418 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,418 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.24% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. 1,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,167. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.14 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26.

