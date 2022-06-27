SOL Capital Management CO Buys 18,199 Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the quarter. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF comprises 1.0% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.26% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 63,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 45,398 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 325,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 167.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 83,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOTZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.55. 24,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,411. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.91.

