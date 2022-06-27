SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $21.97. 52,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,330. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($36.84) to €30.00 ($31.58) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($27.89) to €21.30 ($22.42) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

