SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 263,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,261,814. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

