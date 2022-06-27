SOL Capital Management CO Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,065 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

NYSE C traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.85. 551,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,534,930. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $74.64. The company has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.66.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

