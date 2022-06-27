SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,521. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43.
iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.
