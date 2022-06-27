SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,500 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 107,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,521. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.