SOL Capital Management CO Sells 950 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after buying an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after buying an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after buying an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Comcast stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 407,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,759,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

