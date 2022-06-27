Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Solvay SA (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

SLVYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Solvay from €121.00 ($127.37) to €98.00 ($103.16) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Solvay from €83.00 ($87.37) to €85.00 ($89.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Solvay from €150.00 ($157.89) to €147.00 ($154.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Solvay from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Solvay from €135.00 ($142.11) to €120.00 ($126.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of OTC:SLVYY opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Solvay has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1289 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th.

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

