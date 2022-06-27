SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.0% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,241,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after purchasing an additional 21,733 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,239,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 183,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 149,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.46. 21,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,538. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.65.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

