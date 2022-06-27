SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.28. 29,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,591,898. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $45.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.