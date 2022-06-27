SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF makes up about 4.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.52% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $19,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 57,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $26,648,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $29.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,613. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

