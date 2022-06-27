SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Shares Sold by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

SPTM traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $47.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,610. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39.

