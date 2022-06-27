SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY) Raises Dividend to $1.64 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund (ASX:SFY – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.637 per share on Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P/ASX 50 Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.42.

