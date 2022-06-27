Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $239,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,115 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $780,129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,135,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after buying an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $341,236,000 after buying an additional 4,377,787 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NYSE F traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 607,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,817,250. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

