Splinterlands (SPS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.07 Million

Splinterlands (SPS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Splinterlands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00180899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00060579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Splinterlands Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Splinterlands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Splinterlands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splinterlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Splinterlands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Splinterlands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.