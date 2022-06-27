SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.86.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 40,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after buying an additional 32,290 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,284,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $114.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $94.84 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.