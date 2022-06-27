Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,850,507.80 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,276.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $2,352,058.80.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $2,565,602.60.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $2,488,062.20.

NYSE SQ opened at $71.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.30 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Square from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Square from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Square from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in Square by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Square by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Square by 2.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Square by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

