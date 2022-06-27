Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of STXS opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.76. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Stereotaxis news, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 28,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $52,303.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,430,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,423,402.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Isaac purchased 26,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,842.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,456,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,244.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 123,276 shares of company stock worth $221,307. 19.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its holdings in Stereotaxis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 299,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 277,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

