stETH Hits Market Capitalization of $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00185378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00054014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015094 BTC.

About stETH

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

