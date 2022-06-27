Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $35.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.30.

SIX opened at $22.85 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,672,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 553,325 shares of company stock worth $16,049,162. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

