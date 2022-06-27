StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Avinger from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

AVGR stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Avinger has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.12). Avinger had a negative return on equity of 143.44% and a negative net margin of 185.01%. The business had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avinger will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Avinger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

