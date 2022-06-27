StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of FONR opened at $15.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.83. FONAR has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FONAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

