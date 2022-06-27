Stratos (STOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $282,817.00

Stratos (STOS) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Stratos has a market cap of $3.82 million and $282,817.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratos coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stratos has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.40 or 0.00183758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00056430 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

