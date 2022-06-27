Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Stride worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Stride by 553.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stride by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Stride by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

LRN traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,006. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.69. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $421.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

