Strong (STRONG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $195,638.00

Strong (STRONG) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One Strong coin can now be bought for $7.78 or 0.00037540 BTC on major exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $1.08 million and $195,638.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00179913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00067014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014334 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

