SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $959,000 Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ebix were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 65,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ebix by 16.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 18.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ebix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ebix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ebix from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:EBIX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 11,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,597. The firm has a market cap of $553.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $44.42.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Ebix had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Ebix (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.