SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,013 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cars.com worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Cars.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth about $3,745,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cars.com by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 84,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CARS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,118. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.54. Cars.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.14 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

