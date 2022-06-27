Sun (New) Price Down 0.7% This Week (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Sun (New) has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $63.23 million and approximately $47.43 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sun (New) Profile

Sun (New) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

