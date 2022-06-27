suterusu (SUTER) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.75 Million

suterusu (SUTER) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. suterusu has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $20,317.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, suterusu has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

Buying and Selling suterusu

