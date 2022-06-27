Swerve (SWRV) Tops One Day Volume of $90.46 Million

Swerve (SWRV) traded up 27.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, Swerve has traded 598.7% higher against the US dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $90.46 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swerve Profile

SWRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 19,381,965 coins and its circulating supply is 17,162,039 coins. Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

