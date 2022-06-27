T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.2% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $18,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $120.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.45. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.34. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

