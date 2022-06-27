Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 186.9% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 42,818 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 76.7% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 53,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $286.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.26 and its 200-day moving average is $275.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.86 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,460 shares of company stock worth $10,773,261. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

