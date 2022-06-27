Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $578,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $170.73 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

