Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,114 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

