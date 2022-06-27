TD Securities Downgrades Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.50.

RFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $930.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Resolute Forest Products has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Resolute Forest Products ( NYSE:RFP Get Rating ) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

