TD Securities Lowers AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to C$7.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on AGF Management from C$10.75 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded AGF Management from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

