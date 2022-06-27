Team Heretics Fan Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63,100.00 (TH)

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $210,051.28 and $63,100.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00179908 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00063792 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Team Heretics Fan Token Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

