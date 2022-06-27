Terry Gardiner Acquires 25,000 Shares of Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Stock

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2022

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLNGet Rating) insider Terry Gardiner acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$26,125.00 ($18,142.36).

About Galan Lithium (Get Rating)

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral projects. It primarily explores for lithium, tin, and other deposits. The company holds interests in the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project that comprises six exploration permits covering an area of approximately 9,493 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas lithium brine project located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galan Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galan Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.