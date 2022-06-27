The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.8% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,080,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,518,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $137,933,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 144,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,829,306. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.99%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $321,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.21.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

