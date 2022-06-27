The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 412,161 shares of company stock worth $26,786,278. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.01. 183,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,100,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

